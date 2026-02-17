The private equity investment arm of Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Private Equity (SPE), has acquired a majority stake in Medhold, a company specialising in medical devices and hospital equipment.

The transition follows a successful partnership with Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), which supported Medhold’s expansion, operational strengthening and positioning as a key distributor in the Southern African healthcare market.

Economic change

Paul Moeketsi, managing partner at Sanlam Private Equity, says: “As private equity investors, we know that we are uniquely placed to drive real economic change.

“The philosophy is simple: back resilient businesses that create sustainable value, while also strengthening the country’s social and economic fabric. Medhold is one such business.”

Medhold distributes a range of medical devices and hospital equipment, including orthopaedic, diagnostic, theatre, intensive care, and robotic-assisted surgical systems, representing major international manufacturers.

The company provides end-to-end services, including product supply, installation, clinical training, and after-sales support, enabling hospitals and clinics to implement advanced surgical and diagnostic technologies.

Expansion plans

With the backing of Sanlam Private Equity, Medhold plans to expand its product portfolio, reach additional healthcare providers and continue its focus on operations, employee development, and socially responsible initiatives.

These include training programmes, learnerships, and donations to public healthcare facilities.

Speaking to Sanlam Private Equity’s focus on South African mid-market companies, Investment Principal Brandon Subrayan adds: “Transactions such as this can help formalise, professionalise and scale mid-market companies, like Medhold, which are the backbone of the South African economy.

“This creates better-run businesses with strong governance structures, stronger supply chains, and more inclusive employment.

“It also fosters innovation in sectors like healthcare, technology and education.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the transformation in healthcare and the innovation that will make a difference in South Africa, and beyond.”

