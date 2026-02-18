JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group has agreed to take full control of IHS Holding, buying the roughly 75% stake it does ​not already own in a deal that values the tower operator at about $6.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

MTN, ​Africa's biggest ​mobile operator, will pay $8.50 per share in cash. The deal will be funded through the rollover of MTN's existing stake of around 24% in IHS, as well as ⁠about $1.1 billion in cash from MTN, roughly $1.1 billion from IHS' balance sheet, and the rollover of no more than existing IHS debt, the tower operator said in a statement.

With the deal, South Africa-based MTN returns to direct ownership of thousands of towers it originally built and later sold to ​IHS, reversing a ‌decade-long shift across ⁠the industry toward outsourced ⁠tower leasing.

Regaining control of the assets will cut long-term rental costs for MTN and give the operator greater ​flexibility over future 5G and fibre rollout.

The offer price represents a ‌36% premium to the 52-week volume-weighted average price of IHS' ⁠stock and a 3% premium over its February 4 closing price, when reports surfaced that talks with MTN were under way, the company said.

"This proposed transaction is a pivotal step in further strengthening MTN Group's strategic and financial position for a future where digital infrastructure will become ever more essential to Africa's growth and development," MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said. The IHS board has unanimously approved the agreement and will recommend it to shareholders, the company said.

Besides MTN, which is the largest shareholder, long-term shareholder Wendel has also agreed to vote in ‌favour of the deal.

Upon closing, Wendel will receive approximately $535 million for its ⁠19% stake in IHS, the European investment firm said in ​a separate statement. Earlier on Tuesday, IHS agreed to sell its Latin America tower operations in Brazil and Colombia to Macquarie Asset Management. MTN will only own nearly 29,000 IHS towers in Africa.

Once the deal is ​completed, IHS ‌will be taken private and become a wholly owned subsidiary of MTN, ⁠the mobile operator said in a separate ​statement.

