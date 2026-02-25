Arab Finance: Delta Insurance generated EGP 482.229 million in standalone net profit after tax for 2025, up 0.31% year on year (YoY) from EGP 480.694 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 3.52 in 2025, down from EGP 3.94 in 2024.

Total revenues soared to EGP 554.845 million last year from EGP 471.443 million at the end of December 2024.

Earlier this month, the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Delta Insurance approved the board’s proposal to increase the issued capital to EGP 550 million from EGP 500 million.