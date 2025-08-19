Muscat: A delegation from the Ministry of Labour (MOL) has wrapped up a two-day visit to the Sultanate of Oman to discuss facets of cooperation between the two sisterly countries, bolstering coordination in the labor field and deliberating on the executive program for cooperation in this area for 2025-2027.



The delegation was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector Khames Mohammed Al Naimi‏ and Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at MOL, Hamad Faraj Dalmouk.



Composed of a technical team, the delegation convened a series of meetings with officials of the Ministry of Labour in Oman, with representatives from several directorates, labor and human resource development sectors, and relevant professional associations in attendance.



Both sides conferred on the aforementioned program, which includes a variety of proposed cooperation fields, notably the exchange of professional expertise and studies in the areas of labor and workforce empowerment.



The program, likewise, includes intensification of mutual visits between the two countries with the aim of imparting knowledge and sharing national competencies in a variety of sectors.



It comprises cooperation in holding events, exhibitions, and workshops of shared interest, in addition to executing a professional training module, in pursuit of advancing national competencies and integrating them into the labor market.

