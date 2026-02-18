Samana Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, has announced its official accession to the First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) Programme, a landmark government initiative launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

This strategic partnership underscores Samana Developers' commitment to making luxury resort-style living accessible to the Emirate’s growing population of long-term residents, the company said.

By joining the programme, Samana Developers aligns its massive 2025 expansion with the national agenda, offering first-time buyers priority access to up to 10% inventory, 2% discount, extended payment flexibility, and waived administrative fees across its diverse portfolio of projects in Arjan, Dubai Production City, and Dubai South.

Surge in resident confidence

The decision to join the initiative comes amidst a wave of proven success for the FTHB programme. Data released by the Dubai Land Department in January 2026 highlights the scheme’s immediate impact on the market. In just six months since its inception, the programme has successfully enabled over 2,000 residents to purchase their first homes, generating AED3.25 billion in total residential sales.

Public records indicate that over 41,000 residents have registered for the scheme to date, signalling robust pent-up demand. Notably, 49% of these new homeowners are residents who have lived in Dubai for more than five years, proving the initiative is successfully converting the city’s expatriate workforce into long-term stakeholders. This surge in resident investment contributed significantly to the broader market liquidity observed in late 2025.

Value-driven luxury

“We are honoured to partner with the DLD and DET on this transformative initiative,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. “The data is clear: residents are ready to plant roots in Dubai. With 23% of new investors in 2025 being residents, the shift from renting to owning is accelerating. Samana is perfectly positioned to serve this demographic by offering ‘resort-style living’ that is not just aspirational, but attainable.”

Farooq added: “Our recently launched ‘Flexible Homes’ concept is tailor-made for this segment. By offering smart, convertible spaces that grow with the buyer’s needs, we ensure that a first home is a lasting investment. Through this programme, we are removing the traditional barriers to entry—high upfront costs and rigid payment structures—allowing more families to call Dubai their permanent home.”

Record-breaking 2025

Samana Developers enters this partnership from a position of historic financial strength. The company closed the fiscal year 2025 with a record AED7.1 billion in gross sales, cementing its rank as Dubai’s 5th Top Off-Plan Seller. This performance was driven by the aggressive launch of 16 new projects throughout the year, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality inventory for the FTHB programme.

To guarantee the quality promised to these new homeowners, Samana Developers will leverage its fully vertical integrated structure, completed in 2025. With its in-house architectural arm, YORK Engineering Consultants, and construction arm, Italtech Contracting LLC, the developer maintains total control over the supply chain. This integration ensures that every unit delivered to a first-time buyer meets rigorous international standards while adhering to strict delivery timelines, the developer said.

