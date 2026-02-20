Tissoli, a luxury real estate collective renowned for crafting top-class living environments, has announced three major milestones for its AED1.2 billion ($327 million) flagship development, Palazzo Tissoli, in Ras Al Khaimah.

Following the 100% sell-out of Phase 1, Tissoli has officially opened sales for Phase II and appointed GRID Properties as its Strategic Development Manager, reinforcing its commitment to delivering an architectural landmark of international calibre.

Founded in 2019, GRID has rapidly grown into a powerhouse in the sector, with a portfolio exceeding $2.2 billion across 6.8 million sq ft in the UAE and UK.

According to Tissoli, Palazzo Tissoli is the first residential development in Ras Al Khaimah to be designed by the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina.

Thanks to the rapid sell-out of Phase I, it has quickly established itself as one of the most coveted addresses in the Northern Emirates.

To accommodate the high demand from global buyers seeking an Italian-crafted lifestyle, Phase II offers a limited collection of fully furnished studios, and one- bedroom apartments featuring sweeping sea views and signature Pininfarina interiors, it stated.

The project draws inspiration from the natural mosaic of Ras Al Khaimah’s dunes and sea, requiring a high level of technical expertise to execute Pininfarina’s signature aesthetic, it added.

Palazzo Tissoli features resort-style amenities including the Serenity Spa, Vitality Studio, a 24-hour Café, the sunset-facing Skyline Lounge, and the signature Casa del Sigaro. With Phase 1 sold out and Phase 2 now launched, the project is firmly on track to redefine the skyline of the emirate. The project is set for completion by Q2 2028.

Dubai-based GRID has been roped in by Tissoli to oversee the delivery of Palazzo Tissoli with a focused and shared dedication to detail and quality as envisaged by the developer.

Pooja Rathore, COO of Tissoli, said: "As we enter the execution phase and launch Phase 2, we’ve partnered with GRID, whose proven track record aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. The response from investors confirms that residents are seeking curated, meaningful living experiences."

"This collaboration is strategically planned to ensure Pininfarina’s 'Italian DNA' and Tissoli’s promise to create an elevated residential masterpiece is perfectly delivered from concept to completion. With GRID’s expertise in ideation, efficient and timely delivery, we are confident that this partnership will support us strategically in bringing this masterpiece to life," he added.

GRID Founder & CEO Shreen R Gupta said: "We view ourselves as builders of legacies. Our philosophy is rooted in creating spaces where functionality and purpose merge to enhance the lives of residents. We are honored to be appointed as the Development Manager for Palazzo Tissoli."

"To work alongside Tissoli and a design legend like Pininfarina is a privilege, and we are committed to applying our expertise to ensure this project becomes a reality and is delivered in line with the vision set out by Tissoli and that sets a new benchmark for quality in Ras Al Khaimah," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

