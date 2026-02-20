UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of its latest residential development in the vibrant and strategically located Al Jaddaf district.

The Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis introduces a distinctive, resort-inspired lifestyle to the heart of the city, blending waterfront-inspired serenity with exceptional urban connectivity, and offering residents seamless access to Dubai’s key business, leisure, and retail destinations, said the developer in its statement.

It features modern freehold studios, spacious one-bedroom apartments, and sophisticated penthouses, all thoughtfully designed to offer open views, relaxed living, and refined comfort.

Centered around a crystal-clear, beach-style pool, the development creates a resort-like environment where everyday life feels like a getaway, complemented by contemporary architecture and carefully curated interiors with top-tier finishes.

The development offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including swimming pools for adults and children, separate gyms for men and women, a cinema hall, an indoor children’s play area, a multipurpose hall, ample parking, and 24/7 security.

Designed with both lifestyle and convenience in mind, Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis provides a balanced living environment suited to families, professionals, and investors alike, said the statement.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Azizi Jaddaf Beach Oasis reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering well-located, lifestyle-focused communities that respond to the evolving needs of residents and investors alike. By bringing a resort-inspired concept into a highly connected urban setting, we are offering a new way of living that balances relaxation, accessibility, and everyday practicality."

Located in Al Jaddaf, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts, the development is surrounded by key business, cultural, and leisure destinations, including the Al Jaddaf Waterfront and nearby hospitality landmarks, while remaining a short drive from the city’s main commercial and retail centres.

With this new Jaddaf project, Azizi continues to expand its diverse portfolio of residential projects across Dubai, reinforcing its focus on creating thoughtfully designed communities that enhance lifestyles and add long-term value to the city’s real estate landscape, he added.

