UAE-based master developer Arada said sales grew 199 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 17.3 billion UAE dirhams ($4.71 billion), driven by new projects launched in Dubai and Sharjah.



The company sold 5,140 homes last year, more than double the 2,171 units sold in 2024, due to strong demand for properties in its existing and newly announced projects, it said in a statement.



Arada’s total group revenue rose by 170 percent YoY to AED6.7 billion last year, supported by expansion across geographies and verticals, including hospitality, F&B, industry, entertainment, fitness and wellness.



The group’s earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 174 percent YoY to AED1.6 billion.



The developer’s new project launches included Akala, a wellness destination in Dubai, and the forested communities of Sharjah’s Masaar 2 and Masaar 3.



Arada expanded its operations into the UK by investing AED 2.5 billion to acquire 75 percent of British developer Regal (now Arada London) and bought an 80 percent stake in London’s Thameside West mixed-use development.



The master developer submitted its first project applications in Sydney, Australia, last year.



Arada awarded AED 12.7 billion worth of contracts in 2025, the statement added.



The company has launched 11 projects in the UAE since 2017, delivering more than 10,000 dwellings. Its pipeline of existing and future projects is valued at AED 130 billion with 55,000 units under development.

