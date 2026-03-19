ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Economy and Tourism denied the accuracy of reports and claims circulated on some platforms regarding the imposition of restrictions by the UAE on capital movement or preventing foreign investors from transferring or disposing of their funds in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The ministry stressed the UAE’s firm commitment to policies of economic openness and the free movement of capital, in line with international best practices and in a manner that enhances a stable and attractive investment environment.

The ministry called on the public and media to verify information and rely only on official sources.