RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s investment ecosystem contributed 30% to nominal GDP by the end of 2025, according to estimates made by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The Ministry of Investment released GASTAT data highlighting strong growth across key investment and economic indicators, underscoring the Kingdom’s efforts to position itself as a global investment hub.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows increased fivefold, rising from SR28 billion in 2017 to SR133 billion in 2025. Total FDI stock reached SR1.1 trillion in 2025, nearly doubling from 2017 levels.

Saudi Arabia’s overall economic output has also expanded significantly, with GDP growing from SR2.7 trillion in 2017 to SR4.8 trillion by 2025.

Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation has increased from SR672 billion in 2017 to SR1.442 trillion in 2025.

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