intella, the deep-tech leader in Arabic-first speech intelligence, joined forces with Visa to revolutionize conversational AI for financial institutions across the MENA region, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to co-develop advanced solutions that reflect the complexity and richness of the region’s linguistic landscape, supporting more than 25 distinct Arabic dialects.

The collaboration will provide Visa’s network with access to intella’s full product ecosystem, beginning with intellaCX, which turns unstructured call data into strategic assets for compliance, agent performance, and product development

It will also pave the way for the adoption of Ziila, intella’s advanced AI agent, to create next-generation, seamless customer experiences.

Nour Taher, Co-Founder and CEO of intella, commented: "We are not just providing a tool; we are unlocking the real voice of the customer for the entire regional banking ecosystem. This collaboration will empower financial leaders to make strategic decisions with unprecedented clarity, driving growth and innovation based on every customer conversation."

Basma Berti, VP for Visa Consulting & Analytics, said: “Together, we are shaping a powerful unified solution that will empower financial institutions to deliver truly localized and innovative customer experiences at scale, supporting growth and transformation throughout the region."

Intella recently secured $12.50 million in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Prosus, 500 Global, Wa’ed Ventures, Hala Ventures, Idrisi Ventures, and HearstLab.

