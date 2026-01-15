UAE - Petrochem Middle East has inaugurated its AED 300 million ($81.6 million) petrochemical terminal and corporate headquarters in Jebel Ali, expanding industrial logistics capacity and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The new development represents Petrochem’s largest terminal to date, consolidating its operational and corporate functions at a single, purpose-built site.

Designed to support long-term growth, the facility strengthens chemical distribution, storage and logistics infrastructure that underpins manufacturing, energy and industrial supply chains in the UAE and beyond.

The AED 300 million investment reflects growing private-sector demand for large-scale, specialised logistics infrastructure aligned with Dubai’s industrial growth strategy.

By enabling expanded chemical handling and distribution capacity, the terminal supports local manufacturing, improves supply chain resilience and enhances Dubai’s competitiveness as a global trade hub.

The project directly supports D33 priorities by anchoring high-value industrial activity in Dubai, attracting global trade flows and enabling long-term private investment within DP World’s ecosystem.

Rohan Mehta, Managing Director at Petrochem, said: “This inauguration represents far more than a new office address for Petrochem. It is a statement of intent. After 30 years of growth, moving from rented offices to owning and operating our own world-class terminal and headquarters gives our people, partners, and stakeholders the confidence that we are building for the long term. This facility has been designed for the next three decades of growth, innovation, and contribution to Dubai’s economy. This move also demonstrates our commitment to our people as much as our business. We want our teams to feel confident, secure and proud to be part of a company that is here to stay, here to grow, and aligned with Dubai’s long-term vision.”

Yogesh Mehta, Founder and Chairman at Petrochem, added: “When we founded Petrochem in Dubai nearly 30 years ago, it was with a clear belief in the city’s leadership, infrastructure and ambition. This new terminal and headquarters are the realisation of that belief. They represent our long-term commitment to Dubai, our confidence in its economic vision, and our responsibility as a homegrown company to invest, create value, and contribute meaningfully to the next phase of growth under the D33 agenda.”

The development comprises Petrochem’s second terminal in the UAE alongside multiple standalone office buildings, all constructed to LEED Gold certification standards.

The facility has been designed to support Petrochem’s growth over the next 30 years, enabling the company to expand its chemical distribution, storage and logistics capabilities across global markets.

Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “Petrochem’s decision to expand operations in Dubai reflects the confidence global manufacturers place in the emirate as a base for long-term growth. This new terminal strengthens supply chain resilience and supports the growth of high-value manufacturing and chemical sectors in the region. It is exactly the type of private-sector commitment that advances the goals of Economy Agenda D33 to accelerate industrial development and anchor economic growth.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & MD, DP World GCC, added: “Investments like Petrochem’s create tangible value across the wider industrial ecosystem, giving manufacturers more certainty and partners greater scale to operate with confidence. By bringing their operations, logistics and headquarters together at Jebel Ali, companies can move faster, reduce complexity and serve global markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond, more efficiently. This is how Dubai continues to translate long-term economic ambition into practical advantages for businesses operating from the emirate.”

