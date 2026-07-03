ABU DHABI: Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Group Chief ‎Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said the launch of the Abu Dhabi’s Compass for Maritime Businesses: Your Gateway ‎to Global Opportunity guide marks a significant step towards enhancing the competitiveness of the emirate's maritime sector and attracting companies and entrepreneurs from around the world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global maritime hub.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mheiri said the Abu Dhabi Maritime Centre, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, launched the guide to introduce investors to the promising opportunities available in the emirate's maritime sector and encourage them to join Abu Dhabi's maritime business community.

He noted that the guide is among the latest initiatives by the Abu Dhabi Maritime aimed at supporting the sector's growth and promoting its competitive advantages.

He added that Abu Dhabi enjoys a strategic location connecting it to global markets, supported by an integrated logistics ecosystem and the presence of AD Ports Group, strengthening its position as a key centre for trade and logistics services.

He noted that the emirate has continued to strengthen its standing among the world's leading maritime cities, advancing ten places since 2022 to rank 22nd globally and second regionally in the Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) report.

Al Mheiri said the maritime sector is one of the key pillars supporting Abu Dhabi's economy, contributing approximately US$8.1 billion to the emirate's GDP in 2023. This accounted for 2.7 % of total GDP and 4.6 % of non-oil GDP.

He added that the non-oil economy contributed 53.4 % of total GDP, reflecting the success of Abu Dhabi's economic diversification strategy.

He highlighted the maritime sector's strong growth potential and promising investment opportunities, noting that Abu Dhabi is home to more than 1,000 maritime establishments, while there are an estimated 300,000 maritime companies worldwide, underscoring the significant opportunity to attract more businesses to the emirate.