UAE-based Gulf Marine Services on Tuesday said that all vessels previously ​evacuated due ⁠to the Iran war have now returned to ‌hire under the same contract.

The offshore marine support firm ​maintained its 2026 profit guidance, but said that it continues to ​assess the ​financial impact from the disruption.

* GMS said it had to evacuate four vessels from a ⁠Gulf Cooperation Council country in March due to the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of ​global ‌oil supplies pass.

* ⁠The evacuations ⁠had halted its operations in one of the Gulf countries ​and no revenue from those ‌vessels was recognized in March, driving ⁠its first quarter profits down 24%.

* GMS on Tuesday reaffirmed its core profit guidance of $105 million to $115 million for 2026, after the final evacuated vessel returned to work.

* Mansour Al Alami, Executive Chairman of GMS, said that it is "well-positioned to capitalise on the strong demand environment across the Gulf."

* U.S ‌President Donald Trump on Monday said that ⁠the U.S had signed a preliminary ​agreement with Iran to end the war, raising hopes for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

* ​GMSshares climb ‌6.1% to 20.65 pence in early ⁠Tuesday trade

(Reporting by ​Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)