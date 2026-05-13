Refine, a leading development management company, has reported strong results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering solid performance across its project portfolio.

Despite evolving regional dynamics, market fundamentals remain strong with AED216 million ($58.82 million) of its total sales recorded in March 2026 alone with 58% coming from international investors.

This positions the company for continued growth into Q2 and signalling sustained confidence in the UAE property market.

Growth and performance

Alongside its robust sales and sustained investor demand, Refine also achieved key milestones across its portfolio. This included reaching 98% completion of St. Regis Financial Center Road Dubai Residences in Downtown Dubai, commencing enabling works for Meriden Beach Residences on Dubai Islands, and completing Haven Living by Metac on Dubai Islands, it said.

The quarter was supported by strong market conditions, with Dubai recording AED252 billion in real estate transactions in Q1 2026, representing a 31% year-on-year increase. The market also saw over 29,000 new investors enter in Q1, signalling sustained confidence and continued growth in demand, it said.

Thomas Wan, Founder and CEO of Refine, said: “While periods of uncertainty can lead to short-term pauses in decision-making, our Q1 performance indicates that activity levels and capital inflows have remained steady. It is encouraging to see how the UAE real estate market has remained resilient, underpinned by the UAE’s government's strong leadership, alongside population growth, investor diversity, long-term residency options, and ongoing infrastructure development - all of which continue to reinforce the country’s position as a global real estate hub.”

Market demand and buyer behaviour

Refine observed strong demand across residential, premium, and branded residence segments, with buyers showing a clear preference for well-designed, lifestyle-led developments that offer long-term value.

Investor activity remained diverse, with strong participation from local, regional, and international buyers. International investors accounted for majority of transactions across March and April, while foreign investment throughout the first quarter reached AED148.35 billion - up 26% - alongside a 14% increase in GCC investment.

Buyer behaviour also evolved during the quarter, with a more considered approach emerging. “Demand remains strong, but there is a growing focus on quality, location, developer credibility, and overall lifestyle offering, reflecting a maturing market rather than any slowdown in activity,” explained Wan.

Development trends and Q2 2026 outlook

Q1 results indicate a clear shift toward lifestyle-led and design-focused developments, with increasing emphasis on product quality, community offering, and long-term relevance. Developers are placing greater importance on pricing strategies, payment plans, and ensuring that projects are aligned with end-user needs, the developer said.

Looking ahead, Refine expects Q2 to remain active, anticipating demand to be centred around well-designed residential communities, premium developments, and branded residences, which tend to offer a more distinctive living experience and sustained value. While investors are expected to remain selective, this will signal a positive shift toward a more mature and balanced market.

“Success in the coming months will be driven by getting the fundamentals right, including product relevance, timing, pricing strategy, and market positioning, as competition increases and supply continues to grow,” concluded Wan.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

