Arab Finance: e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted a 42.28% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, recording EGP 856.867 million, versus EGP 602.259 million, as per a filing.

Revenues climbed to EGP 2.247 billion from January to March this year from EGP 1.619 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 913.423 million in Q1 2026, up from EGP 645.633 million in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues soared to EGP 1.022 billion from EGP 698.695 million.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.