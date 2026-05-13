Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) reported a 16.86% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 13th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company amounted to EGP 4.845 billion in Q1 2026, compared to a profit of EGP 4.146 million in Q1 2025.

The company also generated consolidated revenues of EGP 75.298 billion in the first three months this year, up from EGP 59.391 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company recorded a standalone net loss after tax of EGP 381.963 million in Q1 2026, down from EGP 477.965 million in Q1 2025.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.