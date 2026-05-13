Arab Finance: Orascom Development Egypt has generated consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the parent company of EGP 1.724 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of this year, down 15.67% year on year (YoY) from EGP 2.044 billion, as per the firm’s financial statements.

Revenues rose slightly to EGP 6.459 billion during the January-March period of 2026, up from EGP 6.441 billion in the same period a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, the company achieved a net profit after tax of EGP 1.134 billion in Q1 2026, down from EGP 2.204 billion in Q1 2025.

ODE, the largest subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), is a developer of resort towns, residential units, hotels, and recreational facilities such as golf courses, town centers, and marinas, in addition to supporting infrastructures, such as hospitals, schools, and utilities.