Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is moving forward two key utility procurements after receiving bids for the 100-megawatt (MW) Bilaj Al Jazayer Solar IPP and the Hidd Independent Water Project (IWP).

Last month, EWA received two bids for its BAJ Solar IPP project from Saudi Arabia’s ACWA and UAE’s Yellow Door Energy (accepted with condition).

The utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis under a 25-year contract. The scope includes generation facilities and associated infrastructure such as access and internal roads.

The single-stage RFP, using two-envelope tender process, was issued in October 2025, with bids opened on 12 March 2026.

The project’s targeted Commercial Operation Date (COD) is 30 September 2027

In November 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that the contract was expected to be awarded in the second quarter of 2026.

Earlier in March, EWA had accepted bids for Hidd Independent Water Production (IWP) project from ACWA and Spain’s GS Inima Environment.

Other bidders for the BOO project included Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Bahrain-based Lamar Holding.

The prequalification tender was issued on 12 November 2024 with bids opened on 12 March 2026.

The sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO)-desalination project will have a Guaranteed Net Contracted Water Capacity (GNCWC) of 11,364 cubic metres per hour (m3/h) equivalent to 272,736 m3/day or 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD). The project’s contract duration remains undisclosed but is expected to be in the 20 to 25-year range.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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