Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is expected to sign the contract for the development of the Hidd Independent Water Project (IWP) in the second quarter of 2025, a source aware of project details said.

The prequalification tender for the 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) plant, set to be developed under a Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) model, was issued on 12 November 2024.

Interested companies must purchase pre-qualification documents by 3 December 2024 with submissions due by 19 December 2024.

"The IWP is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027," the source revealed, noting that the project cost is estimated at $180 million based on his own calculations.

Hidd IWP is part of Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to expand its water infrastructure to meet growing demand as per the master plan 2030.

The Authority has also started the pre-qualification process of the Sitra Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP). Interested companies must purchase pre-qualification documents by 1 December 2024, with the submission deadline set for 11 December 2024.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

