Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced the pre-qualification process for developers to participate in the upcoming tender for the Sitra Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP).

The project, set to be developed on a Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) basis, will have a power generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) and sea water desalination capacity of 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD).

According to EWA, the pre-qualification process, which started on 10 November 2024, and interested companies must purchase pre-qualification documents by 1 December 2024, with the submission deadline set for 11 December 11 2024. Submissions will be opened on 12 December 2024.

