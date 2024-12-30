Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that leading global utility majors including Spanish group GS Inma; Acwa Power; Abu Dhabi energy company Taqa; and Bahrain-based Lamar Holding have submitted their bids in the prequalification process for the development of Hidd Independent Water Project (Hidd IWP).

The project, which will have a net capacity of 60 MIGD of potable water, is being implemented on a build, own and operate (BOO) basis, said EWA in a statement.

