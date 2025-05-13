MUSCAT: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Chief Executive Officer for Planning and Innovation Mohammad Abduljalil on Tuesday affirmed the company's keenness on partaking in regional and international conventions and activities to bring into prominence Kuwait's achievements in the oil and gas sectors.

Abuljalil was speaking to KUNA during Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) and Oman Sustainability Week 2025, scheduled May 12-14.

The Kuwaiti delegation taking part in the events groups experts and engineers who are presenting exhibitions and task papers shedding light on the KOC experience, its latest innovations and achievements in the sectors of oil, gas, public health, safety, security, environment, special responsibility and sustainability.

He indicated at the company's efforts for boosting digital transformation, overhauling operational efficiency, in addition to its deep concern for environmental sustainability as part of its responsibilities toward the coming generations in support for "neo Kuwait vision 2035." Participation in such conventions is necessary for studying other companies and institutions' experience and swapping ideas, Abduljalil said.

Meanwhile, Fahad Al-Kharqawi, the KOC CEO for Projects Management and Engineering affirmed the company's pivotal role in developing the oil sector through its strategy of applying latest innovation, lauding the personnel devotion and commitment to work.

Al-Kharqawi alluded the KOC success to sincere dedication by all the staff, affirming the commitment to contribute to enhancing Kuwait's status in the energy sector and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

Sessions during the convention and the affiliate show will shed light on the emerging sustainable practices, leading innovation strategies of the circular economy, in addition to wide ranging issues such as renewable integration, digitizing operations and future of the liquefied gas in the region.

Up to 350 companies are partaking in OPES. The KOC pavilion showcases its eminent accomplishments.

