KUWAIT CITY: The Governments of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have declared new oil discovery in the partitioned zone, according to a joint press release, said the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil on Monday. The ministry added in a statement that governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait announced that Wafra Joint Operations have made a new oil discovery in (North Wafra Wara-Burgan) field, located five kilometers north of Wafra field.

Crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) well at a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees. This marks the first discovery since the resumption of production operations in the partitioned zone and its adjacent offshore area in mid-2020. The discovery is regarded as highly significant, given its positive impact on both countries standing as reliable global energy suppliers and their capabilities in the exploration and production sector. API gravity is a scale expressing the gravity or density of liquid petroleum products. (KUNA)

