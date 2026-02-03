KUWAIT - Kuwait's prime minister Ahmad Abdullah ‍al-Ahmad al-Sabah ‍said on Tuesday that ​Kuwait Petroleum Corporation plans to invite international ⁠oil companies to assist Kuwait Oil Company ⁠in developing recently ‌announced offshore oil and gas discoveries.

Al-Sabah added in his opening ⁠remarks at the Kuwait Oil and Gas Show that KPC is in talks with global ⁠financial institutions to establish ​a lease and lease-back of Kuwait's domestic crude oil ‍pipeline network.

In January, sources told Reuters ​that Kuwait was set to ​launch an oil pipeline network stake sale as soon as February in a deal that could raise up to $7 billion.

Kuwait's oil minister Tariq Al-Roumi told Reuters on Monday that he expects tenders for the ⁠Durra oil and ‌gas field project, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, to be launched ‌this ⁠year.

