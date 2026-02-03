PHOTO
KUWAIT - Kuwait's prime minister Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said on Tuesday that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation plans to invite international oil companies to assist Kuwait Oil Company in developing recently announced offshore oil and gas discoveries.
Al-Sabah added in his opening remarks at the Kuwait Oil and Gas Show that KPC is in talks with global financial institutions to establish a lease and lease-back of Kuwait's domestic crude oil pipeline network.
In January, sources told Reuters that Kuwait was set to launch an oil pipeline network stake sale as soon as February in a deal that could raise up to $7 billion.
Kuwait's oil minister Tariq Al-Roumi told Reuters on Monday that he expects tenders for the Durra oil and gas field project, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, to be launched this year.
(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)