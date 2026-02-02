PHOTO
Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) has been awarded a contract for the supply of infrastructure and utilities in the Gulf state.
State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) awarded the 12-month deal for the supply of those facilities in its Al-Ahmadi Innovation Valley.
“We have received the award letter for that contract from KOC,” CGCC said in a bourse disclosure statement on Tuesday.
The operating profits are expected to be included in CGCC’s financial statement during the project’s implementation period, the statement added.
(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.