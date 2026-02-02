Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) has been awarded a contract for the supply of infrastructure and utilities in the Gulf state.

State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) awarded the 12-month deal for the supply of those facilities in its Al-Ahmadi Innovation Valley.

“We have received the award letter for that contract from KOC,” CGCC said in a bourse disclosure statement on Tuesday.

The operating profits are expected to be included in CGCC’s financial statement during the project’s implementation period, the statement added.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

