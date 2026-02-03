PHOTO
MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco and Algeria's Sonatrach have raised official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas in February by between 1% and 5.3% because of limited global supply, traders said.
Saudi Aramco's February OSP increased by $20 a metric ton to $545 a ton for propane and by $20 a ton to $540 a ton for butane.
Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points. LPG is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.
Sonatrach increased its February OSP for propane by $25 a ton to $500 and for butane by $5 a ton to $490 a ton .
Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.
Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )