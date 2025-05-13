MUSCAT: Kuwait plans to ratchet up cooperation with global bodies in a bid to enhance the region's economic growth and stability, a diplomat said on Monday.

Such a measure would lure greater foreign investments in the Gulf Arab region, which is imperative given the "geopolitical tensions" gripping the international community, Kuwait's permanent delegate to the UN and other international organizations Nasser Al-Heyn told a roundtable, co-held by the Chinese government and the World Trade Oraganization (WTO) over efforts to boost Arab integration within the global body.

The unrest could potentially hamper trade and investment in wider Middle East region, subequently disrupting the flow of goods into the markets around the region, the diplomat warned, calling for more "dialouge and joint work" to safeguard national interests, he underlined.

Against the backdrop of the 30th anniversary of Kuwait's entry into the WTO, he said that his country's political leaders are eager to back the global organization given its crucial role towards a more "stable" grade system, added the diplomat.

He went on to reiterate the importance of Kuwait's vision 2035, a long-term develoment scheme aiming to diversify the national economy through curbing its reliance on oil exports as part of an economic transformation that follows global trends, chief among them the acceleration of a digital drive, the diplomat said.

