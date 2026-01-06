MUSCAT - Oman has introduced a new, more flexible national planning model under its Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030), reflecting the need to adapt to accelerating global and regional economic changes, according to Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy.

“For the first time, the five-year plan is not treated as one rigid block”, Dr Al Maawali said, explaining that previous development plans were implemented as a single five-year framework. “Planning for five years as one unit has become challenging due to the speed of local and international changes”.

Instead, the Eleventh Plan has been divided into three implementation phases — two years, two years and one year — to enhance flexibility and allow for adjustments in response to emerging economic and geopolitical developments. “This approach provides greater flexibility and the ability to absorb any changes, whether local, regional or international”, he said.

Dr Al Maawali also highlighted the introduction of separate economic and development tracks within the Plan, another first in Oman’s five-year planning process. “For the first time, we have created a dedicated economic track alongside the development track”, he said. “The development track focuses on essential needs such as roads, hospitals, schools and infrastructure, while the economic track concentrates on enabling growth and addressing economic challenges”.

He added that approximately 50 per cent of the Plan’s strategic programmes are directed towards economic priorities, with the remaining 50 per cent focused on development needs, ensuring balance between growth and social requirements.

The new planning framework also strengthens integration between national priorities and community needs. “The plan was prepared through broad societal participation”, Dr Al Maawali said. “We listened to youth, the private sector and various segments of society, while at the same time reflecting national priorities such as Net Zero and digital transformation”.

According to Dr Al Maawali, the revised planning model is designed to improve execution, accountability and responsiveness, positioning the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan as a more agile and results-driven road map for Oman’s economic future.

