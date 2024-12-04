Bahrain’s Ministry of Works is likely to award the contract to provide feasibility study and design consultancy services for storm water drainage systems in the first quarter of 2025, a source told Zawya Projects.

The Ministry had received bids from eight firms for its request for proposals (RFP) tender. The contract scope includes feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed design, and tender assistance services for selected storm drainage schemes.

“The contract award is expected by mid of January 2025,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

He estimated the value of the project at $220 million.

The RFP was issued on 25 September 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 7 November 2024.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)