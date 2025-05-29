Saudi Arabia - Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Global Water Organization (GWO) officially launched operations from its headquarters in Riyadh today (May 28), with founding member states signing the organization's charter.

The ceremony, attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, marked a pivotal moment in addressing global water challenges through a comprehensive approach to resource management and international cooperation, reported SPA.

The GWO represents a turning point in international co-operation on water issues through research and development programs, expertise exchange, and innovative solutions that enhance the sustainability of water resources worldwide.

It aims to strengthen the efforts of countries and organizations to address water challenges comprehensively.

The ceremony witnessed the signing of the Global Water Organization charter by representatives of the founding countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Spain, Senegal, Pakistan, the Hellenic Republic, and Mauritania.

In the opening remarks, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince to the delegates from participating countries and organizations.

He emphasized the critical importance of the Global Water Organization in tackling water issues worldwide through a holistic approach.

"The launch of the Global Water Organization affirms Saudi Arabia's commitment to strengthening international initiatives and addressing global challenges through partnerships based on cooperation between countries and governments," stated Prince Faisal.

"The Kingdom looks forward to the organization becoming an international platform that drives sustainable solutions and supports developing nations in enhancing their water capabilities," he added.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia would play a major role in the initiative by providing financial and logistical support to the GWO for the next five years, emphasizing that collective action is essential to achieve shared objectives.

Prince Faisal invited all countries of the world and private sector entities to join the organization.

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley took part in the ceremony and emphasized that the signing charter of the Global Water Organization and the launch of its operations from Riyadh reinforce the shared international responsibility to preserve water resources.

Alfadley added that the importance of the organization stems from the fact that water is not just a resource, but a source of economic and social development and stability worldwide.

He described the organization as "not just a platform that brings countries together, but a collective global mind working to develop and integrate the efforts of countries and organizations to address water challenges comprehensively."

The Saudi minister said that Global Water Organization would lead international efforts to address water-related challenges and transform traditional water management approaches.

"These challenges go beyond water scarcity to ensure its availability at the right time and place and recognize its impact on the economy, public health, food security, and supply chains, especially in the face of climate change," he explained.

He emphasized the importance of having an integrated system that covers all stages of the water cycle, adopting innovative economic models based on cost-benefit analysis, introducing new financing mechanisms, reducing reliance on government subsidies, and actively involving the private sector, reported SPA.

