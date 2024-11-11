Bahrain’s Ministry of Works has received bids from eight firms for its request for proposals (RFP) tender seeking engineering consultancy services to design storm water drainage systems.

The contract scope includes feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed design, and tender assistance services for selected storm drainage schemes.

The bidding firms include Consolidated Engineering Company Khatib & Alami; Urban Vision Co; Saudi Tech. for Engineering Consultants; DAR SSH International Engineering Consultants; Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy; Stantec Khonji; Egis International, and AECOM Middle East.

The tender was officially opened on 7 November 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.