Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience has awarded the construction contract for the exciting new leisure destination to Poullaides Construction Company (PCC), a leading contractor known for delivering large-scale, innovative projects.

This milestone propels the surf park closer to its highly anticipated opening at Bilaj Al Jazayer, a 1.3 million sq m development along Bahrain’s southwest coast.

Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience is developed by Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment) in partnership with GFH Financial Group (GFH). The project will create significant local opportunities, generating jobs and boosting Bahrain’s economy which strengthen its appeal as a hub for adventure tourism.

Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed, CEO of Edamah, commented: “As the developer of Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience, we are proud to support a project that reflects Bahrain’s commitment to innovation and growth. This surf park will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading destination for leisure and entertainment while generating jobs. Edamah supports Public-private partnerships (PPPs) which are essential for driving economic development and attracting investment.”

Chetan Dongra, Managing Director of Proprietary Investments at GFH Financial Group, stated: “Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience represents a unique investment opportunity in the Kingdom’s thriving tourism and entertainment sector. By bringing a world-class attraction to Bahrain, we are not only enhancing the leisure landscape but also creating long-term value for investors, businesses, and the wider economy. This project represents a strategic step that reaffirms our commitment to a comprehensive, future-oriented developmental vision centred on innovation and bilateral cooperation between the public and private sectors, thereby enhancing our ability to compete internationally and achieve sustainable economic growth.”

Christos A Poullaides, Founder and Managing Director of Poullaides Construction Company, stated: “We are honoured to have been entrusted with the construction of this landmark project. We are committed to delivering a state-of-the-art facility that sets a new standard for leisure and tourism in the region.

“This is a monumental milestone for Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience”, said Victoria Williams, General Manager of Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with this pioneering project that will bring a world-class surfing destination to Bahrain. This park is a key addition to the Kingdom’s leisure landscape, creating new opportunities for tourism, recreation, and economic growth.”

The park will feature a variety of leisure and entertainment amenities, such as F&B outlets, retail spaces, event areas, cabanas, and a private venue for corporate and group bookings. A major international surfing competition is already planned for 2026, further establishing Bahrain Surf Park as a premier destination for global surfing events.

Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience is the first in the region to feature Wavegarden Cove technology, a revolutionary wave-generation system producing up to 1,000 waves per hour for surfers of all skill levels. Alongside its world-class wave pool, the park will host the Club Hawaii Surf Academy, offering comprehensive training programs to develop surfers at every level.

Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience is scheduled to open in 2026. - TradeArabia News Service

