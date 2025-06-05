The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has significantly increased the electrical grid capacity in the holy sites for this Hajj season by over 75% compared to last year, investing more than SAR3 billion in development projects.

This enhancement, guided by government directives and Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, stems from a thorough review of past Hajj seasons and anticipated needs, reported SPA.

SEC stated that projects were implemented early, ensuring full load connectivity for network reliability.

The operations and management center in the holy sites is now equipped with advanced, AI-supported technical applications for comprehensive system monitoring, with equipment connected via fiber optics for rapid information flow and timely decision-making by trained national cadres, said the report.

SEC has also developed a robust emergency plan, deploying over 2,200 engineers, technicians, and specialists across 57 strategically located centers to ensure a response time of under five minutes anywhere in the holy sites, it added.

