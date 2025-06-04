Egypt’s renewable power capacity is expected to reach 31.6 gigawatts (GW) in 2035 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4 percent between 2024 to 2035, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

In its report, ‘Egypt Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2025 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape,’ GlobalData revealed that annual renewable power generation in the country is expected to increase at a CAGR of 19.4 percent during 2024-35 period to reach 88.9 TWh [Terawatt-hours].

Egypt is targeting a 42 percent share for renewable within its electricity mix by 2035.

