AMMAN — As part of national efforts to transform water use and management, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO) has signed an agreement with Consolidated Consultants for Engineering and Environment to provide consultancy services for the design and supervision of treated wastewater storage ponds.

The agreement, signed at the FAO office in Amman, falls under the “Building Resilience to Climate Change in Jordan through Improving Water Use Efficiency in the Agriculture Sector” (BRCCJ) project.

The project aims to reduce the environmental impact of reclaimed water while enhancing climate resilience and water security in the agricultural sector, according to a statement by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The new partnership will support the regulation and expansion of treated wastewater usage from three wastewater treatment plants in Madaba, Mutah and Tafileh, by improving irrigation infrastructure and preparing tender documents for the construction of dedicated storage ponds to help farming communities cope with the dual pressures of water scarcity and climate change.

The BRCCJ project is funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented by FAO in cooperation with the ministries of water and irrigation, agriculture, environment, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It is also part of the Economic Modernisation Vision Executive Programme, which aims to build sustainable and climate-resilient development pathways across the Kingdom, according to the statement.

During the signing ceremony, FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said, “This agreement marks a critical step under Component 1 of the BRCCJ project, which focuses on building climate-resilient water systems to enhance water security.”

He added, “Water scarcity is one of Jordan’s most pressing challenges, and climate change is exacerbating the situation. This project supports Jordan’s Green Growth Plan and water strategies by promoting efficient and safe reuse of treated wastewater in line with Jordanian Standard No. 893:2021.”

Assaf also noted that once the project is completed, additional volumes of treated water would be made available to farmers during the high-demand summer months.

“Maximising the reuse of treated water is essential to preserving Jordan’s limited water resources and raising awareness of the water crisis,” he said.

Hanan Awad, representing Consolidated Consultants, expressed appreciation to FAO for the opportunity to contribute to national water sustainability efforts.

“We are committed to delivering this project to the highest standards and to making a meaningful contribution to sustainable water management in Jordan,” she said.

“We look forward to playing a role in enhancing the use of treated wastewater as a reliable water source in line with national and international efforts to combat water scarcity and strengthen community resilience to climate change.”

Valued at $33.25 million, the BRCCJ project targets four governorates within the Dead Sea Basin—Madaba, Karak, Tafileh, and Maan—which are particularly vulnerable to climate-related water stress.

