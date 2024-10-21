A national campaign, ‘Sustainable Water’, has been launched under the theme ‘Every Drop Has a Story’.

The campaign, launched by Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina yesterday, aims to raise institutional and community awareness on the importance of water recycling and sustainability.

The campaign is conducted by the Supreme Council for Environment in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme (Unep).

The event was attended by Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj and Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan.

Dr Bin Daina highlighted the significance of pioneering community initiatives in environmental awareness, noting that water recycling is a key pillar for achieving sustainable development, preserving Bahrain’s strategic water reserves and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.

He also mentioned that Bahrain’s launch of the National Water Strategy (2021-2030) reflects the government’s commitment to its 2023-2026 programme, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

He expressed his appreciation for the co-operation with the Unep and other ministries, institutions and civil society organisations supporting the awareness campaign.