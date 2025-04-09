MUSCAT: Nama Water Services (NWS), the state-owned integrated water and wastewater utility of the Sultanate of Oman, has outlined an array of initiatives to dramatically slash potable water losses, currently accounting for around 40 per cent of the country’s total water production.

The list includes capital outlays towards replacing old leak-prone water networks, deployment of technologies to detect water leaks, and the rollout of smart metering systems at the consumers’ end.

The announcement was made during an Executive Panel Discussion held on Monday, April 7, 2025 as part of Oman Water Week 2025 underway at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

Water losses – also known as Non-Revenue Water (NRW) and encompassing both technical and commercial water losses – cost tens of millions of Omani rials in lost revenues annually for Nama Water Services. A host of factors are at fault, notably leaks in buried pipeline networks, faulty meters, and billing errors, among other reasons.

Of total water production of 444.44 million m3 in 2022, non-revenue water (NRW) amounted to 180.7 million m3, representing a significant 40.7 per cent share. Following the implementation of rigorous measures to curb losses, the NRW share dipped to 39.6 per cent in 2023. In volume terms, this figure corresponds to 177.79 million m3, according to Nama Water.

Speaking at the forum, Eng Saud al Shidhani, Director General – Water & Wastewater Regulation, Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), said the regulator was working with various stakeholders to help cut back water losses to 10 per cent by 2036. Aiding this strategic effort is the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, he said.

While acknowledging the magnitude of the problem, Al Shidhani lauded modest successes delivered by Nama Water (as well as Nama Dhofar Services covering Dhofar Governorate) in paring water losses in recent years. He attributed these successes to a regimen of incentives and targets set by the regulator for the operators concerned.

According to Eng Ibrahim al Harthi, Chief Planning and Asset Management Officer – Nama Water Services, the water sector has delivered loss reduction gains averaging 9 per cent annually over the last four years.

“We work closely with our regulator, who monitors our annual targets for water loss reduction. We submit periodic reports to keep them updated on our progress,” the official said.

“We’ve already secured funding for a comprehensive infrastructure replacement programme focused on reducing Non-Revenue Water (NRW). Additionally, we are deploying a range of advanced technologies—including satellite imaging, drones, and AI software—to detect leaks more effectively. We have also rolled out an Automated Meter Reading (AMR) project for commercial users.”

The utility’s aggressive water loss reduction goals are driven by the high cost and value of desalinated water, the official noted. “That forms the business case for sustained investment. However, it's important to note that this challenge cannot be solved in a single year,” he added.

Oman Water Week 2025, organised by Raya Services, is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

