Muscat: The second edition of Oman Water Week 2025 will officially kick off on Sunday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, with wide participation from the world countries.

The week begins with a series of field visits offering participants a unique opportunity to explore some of the Sultanate’s most significant water infrastructure projects.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants, including over 100 international and regional speakers, and more than 60 exhibitors representing 25+ countries, positioning it as one of the region’s most prominent specialised gatherings in the water sector.

The official conference of Oman Water Week will commence on Monday morning, under the patronage of HH Sayyid Dr Fahad Al Julanda Al Said, Vice Chancellor of SQU, in the presence of ministers, senior officials, and water sector specialists from Oman, the GCC, and around the world.

Representatives from global water organisations and institutions will also be in attendance.

Commenting on the global event, Qais bin Saud Al Zakwani, CEO of Nama Water Services, stated that Oman Water Week 2025, hosted by Nama Water Services with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and the Authority for Public Services Regulation, serves as a strategic platform to showcase and discuss the latest developments in water sustainability, innovation, and technology.

He added that the field visits aim to highlight Nama Water Services’ efforts in developing sustainable solutions for the water sector and achieving a balance between rapid economic growth and environmental sustainability — in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Al Zakwani emphasised: “Dedicating a full week to water-related discussions and activities clearly reflects the critical importance of this sector. It also underlines the need to empower it with all the necessary resources and capabilities to ensure its sustainability, ultimately achieving water security — a top priority for nations around the globe. This goal can only be realized through joint efforts and shared visions among all stakeholders.”

The event gathers a distinguished group of experts, professionals, and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, offering a valuable platform to discuss current challenges and future opportunities in water resource management.

The week also includes several specialised workshops and technical sessions, presenting successful regional and global case studies, promoting knowledge exchange, and encouraging collaboration across various sectors.

