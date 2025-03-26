MUSCAT: JW Marriott Hotel Muscat has set a new standard for sustainable hospitality by becoming the first hotel in Oman to install a fully automated water bottling plant. Developed in partnership with Lucerne Waters, a leader in sustainable water solutions, this initiative enhances efficiency, purity, and environmental responsibility in the industry.

The advanced bottling system automates the entire process—from purification to packaging—minimising human intervention while ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and precision. The water undergoes a seven-stage filtration process, including UV treatment, ozonation, reverse osmosis, and mineral enrichment, delivering exceptional purity and taste. A six-stage bottle sterilisation process, enhanced by a UV tunnel, guarantees hygiene, while precision batch and expiry date printing enhance quality control and traceability.

Beyond elevating guest experience, this initiative represents a significant step toward sustainability. By eliminating approximately 730,000 plastic bottles annually, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat prevents an estimated 19,700 kilogrammes of plastic waste and reduces CO₂ emissions by 49,250 kilogrammes per year.

“This state-of-the-art bottling plant reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Juliana Salla, General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Muscat. "By partnering with Lucerne Waters, we are not only enhancing the guest experience but also setting a new benchmark for eco-conscious hospitality in Oman."

With this pioneering initiative, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat leads the way in sustainable luxury, offering guests a responsible and refined approach to hydration while reducing environmental impact.

