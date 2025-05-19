Iraq plans to develop a portfolio of projects to improve its climate adaptation and greenhouse gas mitigation strategies.



The development is part of Iraq’s Green Climate Fund (GCF) country programme, which targets projects in key sectors, mainly the agriculture and water sectors, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) said in a statement last week.



The unveiling of Iraq’s country programme follows the October 2024 approval of GCF’s first $39 million project in Iraq to strengthen vulnerable agriculture livelihoods.



The project, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization, will improve the livelihoods of two million Iraqis and contribute to the country’s long-term food security and economic stability.



The investment will empower water user associations and improve water management across the agriculture sector via policy reforms, improved irrigation technologies, and integration of renewable energy solutions, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

