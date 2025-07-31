Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index declining by 0.66% to 33,859.68 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.60% to 3,459.68 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 1.01% at 10,094.23 points and by 1.09% at 13,626.7 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 5.582 billion through the exchange of 2.526 billion shares in 124,867 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.377 trillion.

The Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.92% and 3.98%, respectively, of the trading transactions. Meanwhile, the Egyptian investors controlled 90.1%.

Individuals equaled 76.35% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 23.64%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 130.865 million and EGP 83.754 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 214.619 million.