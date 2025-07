Goldman Sachs expects OPEC8+ to announce a final 0.55 million barrel per day (mb/d) production increase for September at Sunday's separate gathering of eight OPEC+ members.

The OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, is expected to keep its production quota unchanged after September, the investment bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)