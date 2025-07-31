Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Wednesday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,188.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,217.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,756.25 for buying and EGP 4,782.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,540 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,565 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price recorded EGP 3,891.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,912.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price fell to EGP 36,320 for purchasing and EGP 36,520 for selling.