Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) General Manager Ali Boushraibek Al Mansouri received today at the Chamber’s headquarters a delegation from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Pakistan, headed by its President, Ikram ul Haq.

The Pakistani delegation included Muhammad Imtiaz Khan, Executive Director of MedAsk, a healthcare company; Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, CEO of DRM Pharma & Diagnostic; and Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Chairman of Forward Group, a leading manufacturer and exporter of footballs. During the meeting, the two sides discussed avenues for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan.

Discussions also focused on strengthening institutional collaboration between the Qatar Chamber and the Sialkot Chamber to support private sector engagement and boost bilateral trade and investment. Al Mansouri praised the close relations between the two countries, particularly in trade and economic fields.

He noted that the total volume of trade exchange reached approximately QR12.7bn in 2024, with QR12.2bn representing Qatari exports—primarily petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons—while imports from Pakistan amounted to about QR500m.

He also highlighted the presence of more than 2,000 Pakistani companies registered with the Qatar Chamber, operating in partnership with Qatari firms, in addition to 37 companies that are fully Pakistani-owned.

He affirmed that the Qatari market remains open and welcoming to more Pakistani investors.

Ikram ul Haq expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relations and emphasized that the delegation includes key representatives from Pakistan’s healthcare and sports manufacturing sectors, who are keen to forge strategic alliances with Qatari businesses.

Muhammad Imtiaz Khan highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available in Sialkot, particularly in the healthcare sector. He noted that Pakistani firms are eager to collaborate with Qatari counterparts in establishing joint ventures in hospitals, pharmacies, and medical laboratories.

