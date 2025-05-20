Muscat – Driven by a steadfast vision for sustainable water services and robust water security, Nama Water Services has initiated a significant project focused on meticulously surveying its water networks across the Sultanate. This ambitious undertaking employs high-precision systems to generate accurate topographic maps of existing infrastructure, a crucial step in updating the company’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS). This initiative underscores Nama Water Services’ ongoing commitment

to the development and enhancement of water networks, not only within the Muscat Governorate but extending to all governorates it serves. Nihad Al Bimani, Assets Data Manager at Nama Water Services, stated, “This project is designed to enhance/boost the operational efficiency of our older water networks

through highly accurate analysis using cutting-edge technologies. As/Specifically, we are re- meticulously surveying and documenting networks that were established in the 1980s and even earlier. These older networks often are imprecise and with limited attribute information.”

She further emphasized that “This initiative will be instrumental in building an accurate and comprehensive geospatial databases. This groundwork is crucial for our future strategic plans to meet NWS obligations and step closer towards the digital transformation to integrate geographical systems with key operational platforms like Netbase, CMMS, and CCB systems. Looking ahead, we also aim to incorporate Internet of Things (IoT) technologies with the GoeArtificial Intelligence (GeoAI) into our daily

operations. Ultimately, this will lead to improved resource management and the delivery of smart, sustainable solutions. The data we gathered through this project will empower us to make more informed decisions down the line and directly support the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritizes sustainability and comprehensive development.”

“The comprehensive project encompasses every facet asset of the water network,” added Bimaniyah, “beginning at the primary water source and extending through pumping, vacuum and lifting stations, storage tanks and reservoirs, Tanker filling stations, ultimately reaching individual household connections. Furthermore, a systematic inventory of all network assets will be undertaken, including household water

meters, capturing meter details such serial numbers, consumer account numbers, and meter usage; residential, commercial, or governmental.” Upon the completion Survey work has been completed in the Wilayat of Qurayyat and Amerat, and work is in progress in the Wilayat Bawsher. This crucial phase will employ latest technologies to ensure accurate network mapping achieved, by deploying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for comprehensive aerial data capturing, while Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology in areas where existing water network locations are undetermined, enabling precise identification of underground infrastructure. This strategic approach underscores a commitment to efficiency and accuracy as the project progresses.

This project uses cutting-edge technologies to survey data with remarkable accuracy of down to five centimeters. Our aim is to build a comprehensive, high-precision, and reliable GIS (Geographic Information System) database of water network. This Geodatabase shall be instrumental in elevating the quality of our services for subscribers, streamlining operational efficiency, and tackling the significant challenge of water loss inherent in older water systems.

