Bahrain - Five bids have been received for the proposed new Hawar seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Bahrain.

The international engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) tender was issued by the kingdom's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), according to information on Tender Board website.

The project will come up on Hawar Island on the southeastern coast of Bahrain.

The plant will consist of a desalination facility to be designed for a net water capacity (GNCWC) of one to two (1-2) MIGD of potable water, two ground storage tanks (GSTs) of 1 MIG capacity each, and the associated forwarding pumps.

The bidding companies are: Kuwait’s Mohammed A Al Kharafi & Sons, Bahrain’s Alpha Energy Generations. UAE’s Tecton Engineering and Construction, Bahrain’s Almoayyed Contracting and China’s China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

