KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has increased its production capacity by 860 megawatts following the return of the Shuaiba North Power Plant's units and distillers into service. The maintenance work on these units and distillers, which produce 45 million imperial gallons of water, has now been completed.

According to informed sources, the Ministry's Power Plants Sector successfully resumed operations at the Shuaiba North Power Plant and its water production distilleries, which had been shut down for some time due to technical issues. These issues were resolved by a global company in collaboration with the Ministry's engineers overseeing the plant’s operations.

Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, emphasized the importance of completing maintenance on both electricity generation units and water production distillers according to schedule. The maintenance program is being closely monitored by Dr. Al-Mukhaizeem, the Ministry’s Undersecretary, Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, and Engineer Haitham Al-Ali, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Power Plants Sector.

The sources noted that the recent drop in maximum temperatures has resulted in a significant decrease in consumption rates, with the load index not exceeding 10,000 megawatts for the past three days.

The Ministry is intensifying its efforts to complete maintenance on as many units as possible before temperatures rise again, ensuring they are ready to meet the country’s energy needs. The Ministry also commended the cooperation of entities that have committed to rationalizing electricity and water consumption. Rationalization is considered a crucial strategy to help the Ministry address challenges related to increased consumption during the summer months due to high temperatures.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes