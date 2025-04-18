Riyadh – The National Water Company (NWC) began implementing 14 water and sanitation projects in different parts of the Hail Region at a value exceeding SAR 1.20 billion, according to a press release.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, NWC highlighted that the projects aim to expand the coverage of water and sanitation services, enhance their quality, and meet the growing demand.

The length of water lines and networks exceeded 1,342 kilometers. This is in addition to implementing two pumping stations with a daily capacity of nearly 4,000 cubic meters.

The company stated that the environmental projects included two projects with a total value of more than SAR 134 million.

Furthermore, the water projects include sewage lines and networks exceeding 153 kilometers in length, and pumping stations with a daily capacity of more than 23,000 cubic meters.

Earlier this week, NWC announced a desalinated water project in Riyadh at a value of SAR 400 million.

Source: Mubasher

