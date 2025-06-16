Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy is expected to award the consultancy services contract for the 3,600 megawatt (MW) Phase 1 of Nuwaiseeb power plant project, located in Al-Ahmadi governorate, in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The consultancy services tender was issued on 11 May 2025, with a bid submission deadline set for 12 August 2025.

The scope of the contract is supply, installation, operation and maintenance of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) units.

“The contract award is expected in November 2025,” the source said, adding that the project completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Nuwaiseeb project will have a total power generation capacity of 7,000 MW and desalination capacity of 80 Million Imperial Gallons per Day (MIGD), according to an April 2025 report by Kuwait Times.

In January 2025, a Zawya Projects report pegged the value of the project at around 950 million Kuwaiti dinars ($3.135 billion).

